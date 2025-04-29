Vedanta Ltd Pioneers Future-Ready Workplaces with AI and Cutting-Edge Tech
Vedanta Ltd is at the forefront of future-ready workplaces, utilizing AI-driven monitoring systems, drones, and smart wearables to ensure both productivity and safety. The integration of advanced technologies like VR and tele-operations is transforming industrial safety across their operations, highlighting Vedanta's commitment to innovation.
Vedanta Ltd has announced the deployment of advanced technologies, including AI monitoring systems and drones, aimed at creating highly productive and future-ready workplaces.
The company has integrated fatigue detection systems, smart helmets, and tele-remote operations, which are revolutionizing industrial safety measures.
Additional innovations include VR-based training simulators and AI safety surveillance in their oil and gas vertical, underscoring Vedanta's commitment to workplace safety and productivity.
