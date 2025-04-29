Vedanta Ltd Pioneers Future-Ready Workplaces with AI and Cutting-Edge Tech

Vedanta Ltd has announced the deployment of advanced technologies, including AI monitoring systems and drones, aimed at creating highly productive and future-ready workplaces.

The company has integrated fatigue detection systems, smart helmets, and tele-remote operations, which are revolutionizing industrial safety measures.

Additional innovations include VR-based training simulators and AI safety surveillance in their oil and gas vertical, underscoring Vedanta's commitment to workplace safety and productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)