Vedanta Ltd Pioneers Future-Ready Workplaces with AI and Cutting-Edge Tech

Vedanta Ltd is at the forefront of future-ready workplaces, utilizing AI-driven monitoring systems, drones, and smart wearables to ensure both productivity and safety. The integration of advanced technologies like VR and tele-operations is transforming industrial safety across their operations, highlighting Vedanta's commitment to innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:15 IST
Vedanta Ltd has announced the deployment of advanced technologies, including AI monitoring systems and drones, aimed at creating highly productive and future-ready workplaces.

The company has integrated fatigue detection systems, smart helmets, and tele-remote operations, which are revolutionizing industrial safety measures.

Additional innovations include VR-based training simulators and AI safety surveillance in their oil and gas vertical, underscoring Vedanta's commitment to workplace safety and productivity.

