Greenland's Connection Reestablished After Spanish Blackout

Telecom services in remote Greenland communities were restored after a power blackout in Spain severed satellite connections. Tusass, the Greenland telecom company, re-established connections overnight. The blackout, affecting the Maspalomas station in Spain, left Greenland's communities without crucial communication services temporarily.

Greenland's Connection Reestablished After Spanish Blackout
Telecom services in Greenland have been fully restored following a significant power outage in Spain that disrupted satellite connectivity. The interruption, which affected telephone, internet, TV, and radio services, was rectified overnight, according to Greenland's telecom company, Tusass.

The blackout in Spain, which represents the most severe in its history, impacted the Maspalomas ground station in Gran Canaria. This facility is a central hub for Greenland's satellite network, essential for connecting some of the island's most remote communities.

Although power has been restored in both Spain and Portugal, authorities have yet to clarify the cause of the outage or outline measures to prevent future occurrences. This incident highlights the vulnerability of global communication networks to distant disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

