Wadhwani Foundation Launches Landmark Research Initiative in India

The Wadhwani Foundation has announced Rs 1,400-crore MoUs to boost research and innovation in India, collaborating with entities like ANRF. This partnership involves funding new research hubs and innovation centers focused on emerging technologies, aiming to foster startup growth and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:53 IST
Wadhwani Foundation Launches Landmark Research Initiative in India
The Wadhwani Foundation unveiled Rs 1,400 crore MoUs on Tuesday, partnering with Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and other entities to enhance research and innovation in India.

The foundation will allocate over Rs 700 crore, matched by funds from ANRF, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Bombay, to establish two superhubs and 10 Wadhwani Innovation Network centers of excellence, under the AICTE's guidance.

At the MoU signing event, YUGM, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the unprecedented collaboration between a government-backed research body and a private foundation, marking a pivotal shift in the nation's research funding culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

