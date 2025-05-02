Apple's Bold Move: India's iPhone Surge Amidst Chinese Tariff Tensions
Apple plans to have India as the largest source for iPhones sold in the US in the June quarter, with China remaining dominant for other markets. This shift is amid rising tariff challenges and declining sales in China. CEO Tim Cook highlights growth in other regions and upcoming Apple store expansions.
In a strategic shift, Apple is set to source the majority of iPhones sold in the United States from India during the June quarter, while China will maintain its position as the primary supplier for other global markets. This decision comes amid increasing uncertainty over tax tariffs, particularly affecting Apple's operations in China.
CEO Tim Cook announced during Apple's second-quarter earnings call that the company had achieved record sales growth in various countries, including India, despite experiencing its seventh consecutive quarter of sales decline in China. Cook also revealed that Vietnam will become the origin for most Apple products such as iPads, Macs, and AirPods in the US market.
The decision follows recent tariff increases affecting imports from China, with Apple responding by redirecting exports from India to preempt potential tariff challenges. S&P Global Market Intelligence indicates a significant rise in Indian exports to the US, reflecting Apple's strategic adaptation to evolving trade policies. Meanwhile, Apple's revenue rose by 5% to USD 95.35 billion, fueled by higher sales in services and regions like Japan and India, even as Chinese sales waned.
