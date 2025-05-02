Tech Titans: Modi and Naidu's Digital Diplomacy in Amaravati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu exchanged praises for their shared commitment to integrating technology into governance, each labeling the other as a technological frontrunner.

During the relaunch of the Amaravati capital project, Modi inaugurated and laid the groundwork for 94 initiatives, encompassing capital city institutions, infrastructure upgrades, and defense projects, amounting to Rs 58,000 crore.

Modi acknowledged learning from Naidu's initiatives as the former leader of Andhra Pradesh while highlighting the central government's support in developing Amaravati as a hub for IT, AI, green energy, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)