Innovative Paint System Revolutionizes Railway Maintenance
The Northeast Frontier Railway and IIT Guwahati have developed a new paint system to prevent moss scaling on railway bridges. This innovation aims to reduce maintenance costs and extend bridge lifespan, thereby enhancing safety and sustainability in railway operations, especially in humid northeastern regions.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has teamed up with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to introduce a pioneering paint system designed to combat moss scaling on railway bridges. This breakthrough promises to lower maintenance expenses and extend the longevity of railway bridges.
According to an NFR spokesperson, this cutting-edge paint technology addresses the persistent maintenance challenge posed by the humid and rain-prone northeast climate. By preventing moss and biofilm accumulation, the paint not only preserves the aesthetic appearance of bridges but also protects the infrastructure from corrosion.
Incorporating advanced chemical formulations, the paint features a functionalized coating that actively combats corrosion and inhibits biological growth. This novel initiative sets a precedent for future collaborations to advance railway infrastructure modernization in the region.
