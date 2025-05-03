RackBank's AI Datacentre Park: Transforming Raipur into a Digital Hub
RackBank is investing Rs 3,000 crore over five years to develop an AI Datacentre Park in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The facility will support 1 lakh GPUs and provide 80MW power, expanding to 160MW. The park aims to foster AI innovation by serving academia, industry, and government collaboration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:31 IST
- Country:
- India
RackBank, an infrastructure firm, announced its massive investment plans for a new AI Datacentre Park in Raipur, aiming to escalate funding to Rs 3,000 crore over the next five years.
Inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, this is Chhattisgarh's first such venture, initially infused with Rs 1,000 crore and projected for significant scalability.
The expansive facility covers 13.5 acres, designed to accommodate up to 1 lakh GPUs with an 80MW power capacity, which will double in future phases. Its launch marks a pivotal move toward a digital and knowledge-powered economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
22 Naxalites, including 12 carrying Rs 40 lakh bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
22 Naxalites, including 12 carrying Rs 40 lakh bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
The Future Collider: Redefining Physics and Technology
Major Haul in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Deal Blow to Naxalites
PM Modi speaks to Elon Musk, says they discussed immense potential for collaboration in technology and innovation.