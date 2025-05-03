Left Menu

RackBank's AI Datacentre Park: Transforming Raipur into a Digital Hub

RackBank is investing Rs 3,000 crore over five years to develop an AI Datacentre Park in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The facility will support 1 lakh GPUs and provide 80MW power, expanding to 160MW. The park aims to foster AI innovation by serving academia, industry, and government collaboration.

RackBank's AI Datacentre Park: Transforming Raipur into a Digital Hub
RackBank, an infrastructure firm, announced its massive investment plans for a new AI Datacentre Park in Raipur, aiming to escalate funding to Rs 3,000 crore over the next five years.

Inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, this is Chhattisgarh's first such venture, initially infused with Rs 1,000 crore and projected for significant scalability.

The expansive facility covers 13.5 acres, designed to accommodate up to 1 lakh GPUs with an 80MW power capacity, which will double in future phases. Its launch marks a pivotal move toward a digital and knowledge-powered economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

