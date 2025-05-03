Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar Visit Pioneering Science and Technology Park
On a visit to Pune's Science and Technology Park, Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar explored potential collaborations, impressed by the park's support for over 1,300 startups. Discussions included innovations in biofuels and AI-based solutions, highlighting the park's vision for leveraging technology to transform lives.
Industrialist Gautam Adani and NCP chief Sharad Pawar paid a pivotal visit to the Science and Technology Park (STP) at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Friday.
A hallmark of early science entrepreneurial efforts since 1986, STP Pune continues to support technology-driven startups, focusing on IT, clean tech, and renewable energy.
Director General Dr. Rajendra Jagdale noted the fruitful discussions, which included briefing Adani on initiatives and showcasing innovations in biofuels and AI. The visit underscored potential collaborations, particularly in integrating technology with community work.
