Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar Visit Pioneering Science and Technology Park

Industrialist Gautam Adani and NCP chief Sharad Pawar paid a pivotal visit to the Science and Technology Park (STP) at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Friday.

A hallmark of early science entrepreneurial efforts since 1986, STP Pune continues to support technology-driven startups, focusing on IT, clean tech, and renewable energy.

Director General Dr. Rajendra Jagdale noted the fruitful discussions, which included briefing Adani on initiatives and showcasing innovations in biofuels and AI. The visit underscored potential collaborations, particularly in integrating technology with community work.

(With inputs from agencies.)