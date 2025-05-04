Starbase: The Making of a Martian City in Texas

In South Texas, SpaceX's rocket headquarters is on the verge of being christened as an official city named Starbase, following a vote dominated by Elon Musk's employees, who largely reside in the area.

The new city, which serves as a launch site under contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense, aims to further Musk's aspirational missions to the moon and Mars. However, opposition arises from concerns about Musk's expanding authority, including potential control over local beaches and parks.

Legislation is being proposed to transfer certain regional powers to the future town's government. As SpaceX ramps up launch plans, community pushback continues, spotlighting the contentious balance between technological progress and public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)