Starbase: The Making of a Martian City in Texas
SpaceX's facility in South Texas is set to officially become a city called Starbase. The decision was supported mainly by SpaceX employees. While the move boosts local economy, critics are wary of Elon Musk's growing influence and potential control over public spaces.
- Country:
- United States
In South Texas, SpaceX's rocket headquarters is on the verge of being christened as an official city named Starbase, following a vote dominated by Elon Musk's employees, who largely reside in the area.
The new city, which serves as a launch site under contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense, aims to further Musk's aspirational missions to the moon and Mars. However, opposition arises from concerns about Musk's expanding authority, including potential control over local beaches and parks.
Legislation is being proposed to transfer certain regional powers to the future town's government. As SpaceX ramps up launch plans, community pushback continues, spotlighting the contentious balance between technological progress and public interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SpaceX
- Starbase
- Elon Musk
- Texas
- NASA
- city
- rocket launches
- Mars
- beach access
- SpaceX employees
ALSO READ
Remembering Oklahoma City: Clinton's Emotional Return
Gujarat's Water Management: Turning Scarcity into Abundance
Easter Ceasefire: Russia's Duplicity Unmasked Amid Ongoing Attacks
Remembering Oklahoma City: A Legacy of Unity and Resilience
Kevin De Bruyne's Surprising Exit: A Business Move by Manchester City