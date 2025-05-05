Tech Mahindra and KOGO AI Forge Alliance for Next-Gen Enterprise AI Solutions

KOGO AI, a leader in agentic AI infrastructure, has partnered with Tech Mahindra to collectively develop and deliver targeted enterprise AI solutions. This collaboration aims to create autonomously scaling, compliance-focused AI agents, according to a recent press release.

The alliance leverages Tech Mahindra's prowess in enterprise transformation alongside KOGO AI's cutting-edge platform to facilitate the adoption of private AI frameworks. These are tailored to meet the specific operational, regulatory, and infrastructure requirements of global organizations.

Announcing the collaboration, the release highlighted a focus on co-innovation. The companies plan to identify high-impact use cases and deploy Agentic AI solutions widely to address a variety of enterprise needs, ensuring integration with existing systems to transform infrastructures effectively across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)