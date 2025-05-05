Shipsy Strengthens Leadership with Industry Stalwarts Amidst Global Expansion

Shipsy, a leading global provider of AI-powered logistics management solutions, has welcomed two industry veterans to its leadership team. Parvesh Ghai joins as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), while Kapil Kaushik steps in as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), bringing extensive expertise in innovation and growth.

Parvesh, an accomplished leader with over three decades of experience, has a robust track record of spearheading digital transformations and driving customer success across various industries. His previous roles at SAP, Oracle, and Wipro highlight his capability to enhance revenue and guide clients through technological advancements.

Kapil, with almost 20 years in technical leadership, has significantly scaled high-growth startups. His pivotal role at Delhivery and Simpplr showcases his proficiency in scaling platforms to meet massive demands. Together, Parvesh and Kapil aim to fortify Shipsy's mission to lead the logistics sector with cutting-edge AI solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)