India Tightens Reins on Satellite Communication Security

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecom has introduced stringent security measures for satellite communication services, aiming to bolster national security. The regulations prohibit linking user connections with any facility outside India's borders and mandate that 20% of satellite network ground segments be indigenized within a set timeframe.

This move is crucial as India prepares to open satellite communication services to the public while preventing potential misuse by criminals, including terrorists. Key players in the satellite communication industry, such as Starlink, OneWeb, and Jio Satellite Communications, are gearing up to offer services under these new guidelines.

To ensure compliance, service providers must obtain security clearances for gateways and hubs, demonstrate monitoring capabilities, and prevent user data from being processed overseas. The government has already greenlit licences for companies like Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications, with the final approval pending for Starlink.

(With inputs from agencies.)

