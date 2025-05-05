Haryana's Bold Step: AI Development Project to Transform State Economy by 2028

The Haryana government has unveiled an ambitious project, termed the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP), which is set to run from 2025 to 2028. With a significant investment of Rs 474.39 crore, this initiative received approval on Monday amid a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Aimed at transforming Haryana into a national hub for AI-enabled advancements, HAIDP has been launched with collaboration between the World Bank and the state government. The funding pattern is 70% from the World Bank and 30% from Haryana, highlighting the strategic importance of this venture.

Key aspects of the project include setting up critical infrastructure like the Global Artificial Intelligence Centre in Gurugram. Furthermore, the project seeks to enhance skill development for over 50,000 professionals in AI, weaving artificial intelligence into public services, and fostering innovation through incubation and public-private partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)