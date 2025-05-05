Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Step: AI Development Project to Transform State Economy by 2028

The Haryana government has approved the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) for 2025-28, with a budget of Rs 474.39 crore. This initiative aims to position Haryana as a leader in AI development, with support from the World Bank. Key components include infrastructure, skill development, and public-private partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:25 IST
Haryana's Bold Step: AI Development Project to Transform State Economy by 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has unveiled an ambitious project, termed the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP), which is set to run from 2025 to 2028. With a significant investment of Rs 474.39 crore, this initiative received approval on Monday amid a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Aimed at transforming Haryana into a national hub for AI-enabled advancements, HAIDP has been launched with collaboration between the World Bank and the state government. The funding pattern is 70% from the World Bank and 30% from Haryana, highlighting the strategic importance of this venture.

Key aspects of the project include setting up critical infrastructure like the Global Artificial Intelligence Centre in Gurugram. Furthermore, the project seeks to enhance skill development for over 50,000 professionals in AI, weaving artificial intelligence into public services, and fostering innovation through incubation and public-private partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025