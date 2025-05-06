Left Menu

India's Economic Boom: The Rise of Telecom and Tech

India's investment climate is booming, especially in telecom and tech industries. Key investments from Apple and telecom sectors demonstrate economic sense and growth potential. With promising production and export capabilities, India's mobile and semiconductor missions are transforming the country into a global electronics and manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:45 IST
India's Economic Boom: The Rise of Telecom and Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that investing in India makes economic sense for original equipment manufacturers, citing Apple's decision to source iPhones from India as a prime example.

Addressing the Bharat Telecom event, Scindia emphasized that investment in India is backed by affordability, reliability, and originality, with Apple's commitment to shifting production highlighting the country's growing importance in global supply chains. This move aligns with Apple's strategy amid uncertainties over tariffs affecting imports from China.

The telecom sector in India has witnessed transformative growth, driven by the government's production-linked incentive scheme. Investments totaling Rs 4,000 crore have translated into sales of Rs 80,000 crore, substantial exports, and job creation. India is emerging as a leading producer and exporter of mobile phones, with significant impacts also seen in the semiconductor sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025