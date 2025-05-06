India's Economic Boom: The Rise of Telecom and Tech

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that investing in India makes economic sense for original equipment manufacturers, citing Apple's decision to source iPhones from India as a prime example.

Addressing the Bharat Telecom event, Scindia emphasized that investment in India is backed by affordability, reliability, and originality, with Apple's commitment to shifting production highlighting the country's growing importance in global supply chains. This move aligns with Apple's strategy amid uncertainties over tariffs affecting imports from China.

The telecom sector in India has witnessed transformative growth, driven by the government's production-linked incentive scheme. Investments totaling Rs 4,000 crore have translated into sales of Rs 80,000 crore, substantial exports, and job creation. India is emerging as a leading producer and exporter of mobile phones, with significant impacts also seen in the semiconductor sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)