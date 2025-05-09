Left Menu

FIFA Expands Women's World Cup to 48 Teams for 2031

The FIFA Women's World Cup will expand from 32 to 48 teams starting from the 2031 edition. This expansion, approved by the FIFA Council, will feature a new 12-group format, increasing the total matches to 104 and extending the event by one week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:46 IST
FIFA Expands Women's World Cup to 48 Teams for 2031
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FIFA Council has approved an expansion of the Women's World Cup from 32 to 48 teams for the 2031 edition, according to a source familiar with the situation. The decision was made during a virtual meeting on Friday.

Adopting a 12-group format, the newly expanded tournament will see an increase in the number of matches from 64 to 104. This change mirrors the expansion strategy for the men's World Cup set for 2026.

The extended format also means the Women's World Cup will be lengthened by an additional week, enhancing the global competition's scale and audience reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025