FIFA Expands Women's World Cup to 48 Teams for 2031
The FIFA Women's World Cup will expand from 32 to 48 teams starting from the 2031 edition. This expansion, approved by the FIFA Council, will feature a new 12-group format, increasing the total matches to 104 and extending the event by one week.
The FIFA Council has approved an expansion of the Women's World Cup from 32 to 48 teams for the 2031 edition, according to a source familiar with the situation. The decision was made during a virtual meeting on Friday.
Adopting a 12-group format, the newly expanded tournament will see an increase in the number of matches from 64 to 104. This change mirrors the expansion strategy for the men's World Cup set for 2026.
The extended format also means the Women's World Cup will be lengthened by an additional week, enhancing the global competition's scale and audience reach.
