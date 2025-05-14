Left Menu

MTAR Technologies Secures ₹34 Crore Orders in Clean Energy and Aerospace

MTAR Technologies has announced new orders totaling ₹34 crore in the clean energy and aerospace sectors. The company aims to execute these orders by FY 26, highlighting its focus on innovation and timely delivery. The firm is also exploring long-term contracts to strengthen its market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MTAR Technologies, a leader in precision engineering, announced on Wednesday that it secured new orders valued at ₹34 crore across the clean energy and aerospace sectors. This move underscores MTAR's commitment to expanding its footprint in innovative industries.

The orders entail the manufacturing and supply of various precision-engineered products, with the execution timeline set for completion by the end of the fiscal year 2026. This marks an important milestone for MTAR Technologies as they aim to advance in these sectors.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director & Promoter of MTAR Technologies, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation and timely service. He also revealed plans to negotiate long-term contracts for the supply of critical products, further solidifying MTAR's industry presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

