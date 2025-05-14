MTAR Technologies Secures ₹34 Crore Orders in Clean Energy and Aerospace

MTAR Technologies, a leader in precision engineering, announced on Wednesday that it secured new orders valued at ₹34 crore across the clean energy and aerospace sectors. This move underscores MTAR's commitment to expanding its footprint in innovative industries.

The orders entail the manufacturing and supply of various precision-engineered products, with the execution timeline set for completion by the end of the fiscal year 2026. This marks an important milestone for MTAR Technologies as they aim to advance in these sectors.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director & Promoter of MTAR Technologies, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation and timely service. He also revealed plans to negotiate long-term contracts for the supply of critical products, further solidifying MTAR's industry presence.

