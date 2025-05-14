India Pioneers Semiconductor Growth with New Uttar Pradesh Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that India's progress in the semiconductor industry is reaching new heights, following the Union Cabinet's approval of a Rs 3,706 crore semiconductor facility in Uttar Pradesh.

The plant, located in Jewar in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and established by the HCL-Foxconn joint venture, aims to manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, and automobiles. With a monthly production capacity of 3.6 crore chips, it will significantly contribute to the local economy.

During a Cabinet briefing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the plant will handle 20,000 wafers per month. Modi emphasized that this development will spur growth, foster innovation, and create numerous opportunities for the youth.

