India Pioneers Semiconductor Growth with New Uttar Pradesh Plant

India continues to advance in the semiconductor sector with the approval of a Rs 3,706 crore plant in Uttar Pradesh. Announced by Prime Minister Modi, the HCL-Foxconn joint venture will produce display driver chips, bringing growth and opportunities, especially for the youth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that India's progress in the semiconductor industry is reaching new heights, following the Union Cabinet's approval of a Rs 3,706 crore semiconductor facility in Uttar Pradesh.

The plant, located in Jewar in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and established by the HCL-Foxconn joint venture, aims to manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, and automobiles. With a monthly production capacity of 3.6 crore chips, it will significantly contribute to the local economy.

During a Cabinet briefing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the plant will handle 20,000 wafers per month. Modi emphasized that this development will spur growth, foster innovation, and create numerous opportunities for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

