Sustain Labs Paris: Expanding Innovation in the UAE

Sustain Labs Paris (SLP) revealed plans to launch three distinct engagement models aimed at assisting innovation-centric organizations in expanding their operations in the UAE. The company is capitalizing on the country's robust funding ecosystems and high demand for advanced technologies.

The initiative includes strategy advisory, UAE representation, and a co-funded launchpad, in collaboration with the Posterity Institute. SLP is utilizing over 900 technical assessments and a 36-member team to provide tailored support for ventures looking to enter the UAE market.

CEO Miniya Chatterji highlighted the importance of local representation and technical expertise for sustainable expansion. Meanwhile, Yasar Jarrar of Posterity Institute emphasized the access to knowledge and execution capacity provided by their extensive network and partnerships.

