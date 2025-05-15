US Air Power Soars with Planned F-55 Warplane and F-22 Super Upgrades

The United States is poised to enhance its aerial combat prowess with the potential development of a new twin-engine warplane, the F-55, and an upgrade to the F-22 Raptor dubbed the F-22 Super, President Donald Trump announced.

In discussions with business leaders in Doha, Trump indicated that the F-55 would serve both as an advancement of the Lockheed Martin F-35 and as a distinct, separate development. Additionally, Trump highlighted the role of Boeing's recently awarded F-47 project.

Amidst debates over the future of the F-22, analysts remain skeptical about these proposed advancements fitting into current military strategies and budgets. However, Trump emphasized the urgency of these enhancements, aiming for swift progression in America's aerial defense capabilities.

