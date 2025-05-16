Guidewire DEVSummit 2025: Bridging Academia and Industry Through Innovation
Guidewire held its second DEVSummit 2025 in Bengaluru, gathering over 1,500 developers and partners from the P&C insurance industry to exchange insights and foster innovation. A major highlight was the launch of Guidewire Technology Labs, a university partnership program aimed at equipping students with industry-relevant skills and technologies.
Bengaluru, Karnataka – Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) recently organized its second annual DEVSummit 2025, attracting over 1,500 developers and partners to foster innovation within the property and casualty insurance sector.
A cornerstone of the event was the introduction of Guidewire Technology Labs. This initiative is a collaborative effort between academia and the industry aimed at filling the skills gap and equipping students with essential technologies like Kubernetes and Docker.
The two-day summit also showcased learning tracks, panel discussions, and coding challenges, emphasizing real-world applications. The event underscored Guidewire's commitment to nurturing its ecosystem and driving global innovation from India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
