Guidewire DEVSummit 2025: Bridging Academia and Industry Through Innovation

Guidewire held its second DEVSummit 2025 in Bengaluru, gathering over 1,500 developers and partners from the P&C insurance industry to exchange insights and foster innovation. A major highlight was the launch of Guidewire Technology Labs, a university partnership program aimed at equipping students with industry-relevant skills and technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:18 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka – Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) recently organized its second annual DEVSummit 2025, attracting over 1,500 developers and partners to foster innovation within the property and casualty insurance sector.

A cornerstone of the event was the introduction of Guidewire Technology Labs. This initiative is a collaborative effort between academia and the industry aimed at filling the skills gap and equipping students with essential technologies like Kubernetes and Docker.

The two-day summit also showcased learning tracks, panel discussions, and coding challenges, emphasizing real-world applications. The event underscored Guidewire's commitment to nurturing its ecosystem and driving global innovation from India.

