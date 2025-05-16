ISRO's Milestone Mission: PSLV-C61 Set for Launch

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan sought blessings at the Lord Venkateswara temple for the successful launch of PSLV-C61/EOS-09, a remote sensing satellite mission.

Set to launch on May 18 at 5.59 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the mission will showcase India's all-weather earth observation capabilities.

Scheduled to be placed into a Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit, this mission marks the 101st PSLV launch, bolstering India's space-based solutions with reliable remote sensing data for diverse applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)