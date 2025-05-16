Left Menu

ISRO's Milestone Mission: PSLV-C61 Set for Launch

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan visited the Lord Venkateswara temple to seek divine blessings ahead of the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission launch, slated for May 18. The mission aims to place the Earth Observation Satellite into a unique Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit, enhancing India's remote sensing capabilities.

Updated: 16-05-2025 15:18 IST
Set to launch on May 18 at 5.59 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the mission will showcase India's all-weather earth observation capabilities.

Scheduled to be placed into a Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit, this mission marks the 101st PSLV launch, bolstering India's space-based solutions with reliable remote sensing data for diverse applications.

