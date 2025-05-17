Left Menu

AI Controversy: xAI Addresses Grok Chatbot's Unintended Political Bias

xAI confronted allegations about its Grok chatbot claiming a genocide against white South Africans, attributing it to unauthorized changes in the AI's response software. xAI has pledged to publish system prompts and monitor responses to prevent future incidents, addressing concerns around political bias in AI chat systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 05:31 IST
AI Controversy: xAI Addresses Grok Chatbot's Unintended Political Bias
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

xAI has responded to claims that its Grok chatbot alleged a genocide against white South Africans, attributing the incident to unauthorized changes in the AI's software.

In a statement, xAI noted that these changes bypassed usual review procedures, violating internal policies and core values.

To prevent similar incidents, xAI will publicly release Grok's system prompts and establish a monitoring team to oversee chatbot responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025