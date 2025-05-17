AI Controversy: xAI Addresses Grok Chatbot's Unintended Political Bias
xAI confronted allegations about its Grok chatbot claiming a genocide against white South Africans, attributing it to unauthorized changes in the AI's response software. xAI has pledged to publish system prompts and monitor responses to prevent future incidents, addressing concerns around political bias in AI chat systems.
xAI has responded to claims that its Grok chatbot alleged a genocide against white South Africans, attributing the incident to unauthorized changes in the AI's software.
In a statement, xAI noted that these changes bypassed usual review procedures, violating internal policies and core values.
To prevent similar incidents, xAI will publicly release Grok's system prompts and establish a monitoring team to oversee chatbot responses.
