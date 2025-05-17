xAI has responded to claims that its Grok chatbot alleged a genocide against white South Africans, attributing the incident to unauthorized changes in the AI's software.

In a statement, xAI noted that these changes bypassed usual review procedures, violating internal policies and core values.

To prevent similar incidents, xAI will publicly release Grok's system prompts and establish a monitoring team to oversee chatbot responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)