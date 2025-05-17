Left Menu

Haryana's Vision: Pioneering Policies for ESDM and AVGC-XR Sectors

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh discussed the proposed Haryana Electronic System Design & Manufacturing Policy 2025 and the Haryana AVGC-XR Policy 2025, highlighting their potential for economic growth, global competitiveness, and ease of business. Stakeholder feedback will shape the policies, aiming to enhance Haryana's industrial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:54 IST
In an effort to bolster Haryana's industrial framework, Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh convened a meeting to gather feedback on the proposed Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) Policy 2025 and the state's AVGC-XR Policy, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Minister Singh highlighted the government's commitment to crafting business-friendly policies that assure stakeholders of meaningful participation in both state and national progress. The focus, he asserted, is on economic stimulation, elevating the state's global market standing, and simplifying business operations.

Chief Technology Officer Nitin Bansal emphasized these policies' role within the 'Make in India' framework, expecting them to position Haryana as a leader through innovation-driven initiatives and robust infrastructure development. The AVGC-XR Policy 2025 aims at upping local production with ample skill development and incentives.

