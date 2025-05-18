Left Menu

PSLV's Rare Setback: Navigating the Skies with ISRO's Trusted Workhorse

A rare setback for ISRO's PSLV occurred when a pressure issue in the third stage prevented the successful deployment of an earth observation satellite. Known for its versatility, PSLV has had only three failures in 63 launches. Despite this, it remains a consistent and reliable launcher for ISRO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), renowned for its reliability, faced an unexpected hiccup on Sunday when it failed to deploy an earth observation satellite as intended. This marks only the third time in 63 launches that the PSLV has missed its target, underscoring its otherwise impressive record.

The anomaly occurred during the third stage of the PSLV-C61 mission, where a pressure issue was found in the rocket motor, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan reported that the mission could not be completed due to a drop in chamber pressure.

Despite the setback, PSLV remains a cherished asset for ISRO, having previously played a crucial role in missions like Chandrayaan-1 and the Mars Orbiter. Its adaptability to carry various payloads into multiple orbits solidifies its status as a versatile and trusted vehicle in the space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

