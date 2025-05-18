China's Bold Space Endeavors: Tianwen-2 and Methane-Powered Rocket Launch

China is set to intensify its space exploration activities with the imminent launch of the Tianwen-2 asteroid probe, scheduled for late May. This mission marks the nation's first attempt to gather samples from a near-Earth asteroid, an endeavor reported by state-run CCTV.

Zhuque-2E, a methane-powered rocket developed by China's private startup, LandSpace Technology, successfully launched six satellites into orbit this weekend. This launch highlights the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability in rocket design, aiming for affordability and environmental friendliness.

The Tianwen-2 has been transported to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, where final preparations and inspections are underway. Meanwhile, LandSpace's successful launch signifies strategic advancements in China's space technology sector.

