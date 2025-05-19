Bolt.Earth Unveils India's First Universal Fast Charger

In a major leap for India's electric vehicle industry, Bolt.Earth, the country's largest EV charging network, has unveiled the Type 6 connector for its Blaze DC fast chargers. This move establishes Bolt.Earth as a pioneer, offering the first universal fast-charging network compatible with most existing EV models.

Endorsed by the Bharat Charge Alliance and aligned with international standards, the Type 6 connector emerges as the favored interface for two- and three-wheel electric vehicles. The Blaze DC charger, available in multiple variants, supports both Type 6 and Type 7 connectors, ensuring versatility and widespread compatibility.

Bolt.Earth's CEO, Raghav Bharadwaj, emphasized the necessity of adopting right standards at scale, claiming Blaze DC will soon underpin day-to-day charging across India, easing range anxiety and boosting infrastructure accessibility. Bolt.Earth invites EV stakeholders to explore new deployment opportunities to meet the growing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)