Left Menu

CATL's Electrifying IPO: A Shocking 13% Surge on Debut

CATL, the leading global battery maker for electric vehicles, saw its shares rise 13% during its Hong Kong IPO. Despite geopolitical tensions, international investors showed strong interest. The funds will primarily be used to build a factory in Hungary to better serve European clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-05-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:51 IST
CATL's Electrifying IPO: A Shocking 13% Surge on Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CATL, the premier global manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries, marked a triumphant debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange Tuesday, with shares soaring approximately 13% during opening trading. The company managed to raise about USD 4.6 billion in what stands as the world's largest IPO this year.

The successful reception of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. underscores sustained international investor interest in Chinese manufacturing giants, even amid persistent trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. CATL offered over 135 million shares at a top price of 263 Hong Kong dollars, witnessing early trades peaking at 296 Hong Kong dollars.

Despite facing opposition from US lawmakers due to alleged military affiliations, CATL maintains robust international partnerships, supplying automakers like Tesla and Ford. With proceeds, the company aims to advance its European ambitions, focusing on a new manufacturing facility in Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025