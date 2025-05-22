Left Menu

SAP Unveils Massive Expansion in Bengaluru with New Centre of Excellence

German IT giant SAP is set to launch a 15,000-seat Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru by August. The new campus will boost their global and domestic operations while focusing on AI innovations and sustainability. SAP's growth in India aligns with the country's economic expansion.

German IT firm SAP is poised to significantly expand its operations in India with a new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, set to open in August. The facility will accommodate 15,000 seats, underscoring SAP's commitment to meeting rising global and local business demands.

Speaking at the SAP Sapphire 2025, Muhammed Alam, a member of SAP's executive board, highlighted that the new facility is a testament to India's strategic importance as one of SAP's largest development hubs. The greenfield campus, spanning 41 acres in Devanhalli, will be the second SAP campus in Bengaluru.

SAP's ambitious expansion not only emphasizes growth but also a dedication to sustainability and employee well-being, as stated by SAP Indian Subcontinent president Manish Prasad. The company aims to enhance its engineering and support services, particularly in AI applications, while maintaining synergy with India's economic trajectory.

