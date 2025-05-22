Kraken to Tokenize Tech Giants: Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia Go Digital

In a groundbreaking move, the crypto exchange Kraken is announcing the launch of digital tokens representing shares of major companies like Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia. According to The Wall Street Journal, this offering is targeted at non-U.S. customers in regions spanning Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

This initiative is part of Kraken's strategy to introduce over 50 tokenized stock and ETF versions on their platform. By doing so, they aim to broaden access to investment opportunities through the transformative medium of cryptocurrency.

With the trading landscape continually evolving, Kraken's innovative approach caters to the growing demand for financial products that merge traditional stock investments with digital asset convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)