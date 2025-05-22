Kraken to Tokenize Tech Giants: Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia Go Digital
Kraken, a crypto exchange, is set to launch tokenized versions of major stocks such as Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia for non-U.S. customers. Initially targeting Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia, the platform plans to expand with over 50 stock and ETF options in digital format.
In a groundbreaking move, the crypto exchange Kraken is announcing the launch of digital tokens representing shares of major companies like Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia. According to The Wall Street Journal, this offering is targeted at non-U.S. customers in regions spanning Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia.
This initiative is part of Kraken's strategy to introduce over 50 tokenized stock and ETF versions on their platform. By doing so, they aim to broaden access to investment opportunities through the transformative medium of cryptocurrency.
With the trading landscape continually evolving, Kraken's innovative approach caters to the growing demand for financial products that merge traditional stock investments with digital asset convenience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ServiceNow and NVIDIA Unleash Apriel Nemotron 15B at Knowledge 2025
Nvidia's Strategic AI Leap: Transforming Saudi Arabia's Data Landscape
Nvidia and Saudi Arabia Forge AI and Cloud Computing Alliance
UAE's Bold Move to Become AI Hub with Nvidia Chip Deal
Foxconn and NVIDIA Partner with Taiwan for AI Supercomputer Revolution