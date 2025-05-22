Controversy Sparks as Enhanced Games Endorses Doping

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has blasted the Enhanced Games as 'dangerous and irresponsible,' following the announcement of its 2026 event in Las Vegas. The controversial competition endorses the use of banned substances, claiming it enhances athlete performance rather than stifling it.

WADA emphasized that the health and well-being of athletes is their top priority and expressed concern that promoting the use of powerful substances could have severe long-term consequences. They stated, 'Some athletes have experienced serious side-effects, and some have even died.'

The Enhanced Games, scheduled from May 21-24, 2026, will feature sports like swimming, athletics, and weightlifting. Organizers promise to safeguard athletes while promoting 'superhuman' performances through science and technology. However, WADA warns athletes that participating could lead to violations against the World Anti-Doping Code, potentially damaging their reputations.

