Controversy Sparks as Enhanced Games Endorses Doping
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) criticized the Enhanced Games for promoting performance-enhancing drugs, calling it 'dangerous and irresponsible.' Scheduled for 2026 in Las Vegas, the event aims to boost athlete performance through banned substances, which WADA warns could harm athletes' health and careers.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has blasted the Enhanced Games as 'dangerous and irresponsible,' following the announcement of its 2026 event in Las Vegas. The controversial competition endorses the use of banned substances, claiming it enhances athlete performance rather than stifling it.
WADA emphasized that the health and well-being of athletes is their top priority and expressed concern that promoting the use of powerful substances could have severe long-term consequences. They stated, 'Some athletes have experienced serious side-effects, and some have even died.'
The Enhanced Games, scheduled from May 21-24, 2026, will feature sports like swimming, athletics, and weightlifting. Organizers promise to safeguard athletes while promoting 'superhuman' performances through science and technology. However, WADA warns athletes that participating could lead to violations against the World Anti-Doping Code, potentially damaging their reputations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WADA
- Enhanced Games
- doping
- Las Vegas
- 2026
- performance-enhancing
- athletes
- substances
- anti-doping
- risks
ALSO READ
Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency Cracks Down on Performance-Enhancing Substances
Golden Globes 2026: A New Era for Podcasting
Airtel Africa sees Airtel Money listing in first half of 2026
Chicago's Illinois Institute of Technology to set up campus in Mumbai, welcome first batch of students in 2026: Officials.
Sikkim's Strategic Gangtok Bypass: Bridging Paths for 2026