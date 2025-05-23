Trump's Tariff Tactics: Apple in the Crosshairs

In a bold economic move, President Donald Trump declared that Apple would face a 25% tariff on iPhones sold within the United States if they are manufactured outside the country.

Trump reiterated a directive to Apple CEO Tim Cook, asserting that iPhones should be produced domestically rather than in international locations like India.

The announcement comes as part of Trump's broader agenda to bolster American manufacturing and reduce reliance on overseas production.

