Trump's Tariff Tactics: Apple in the Crosshairs

President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on iPhones sold in the U.S. but manufactured abroad. He emphasized his expectation that Apple shifts iPhone production to the U.S., a message he previously conveyed to CEO Tim Cook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold economic move, President Donald Trump declared that Apple would face a 25% tariff on iPhones sold within the United States if they are manufactured outside the country.

Trump reiterated a directive to Apple CEO Tim Cook, asserting that iPhones should be produced domestically rather than in international locations like India.

The announcement comes as part of Trump's broader agenda to bolster American manufacturing and reduce reliance on overseas production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

