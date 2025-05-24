Trump's Tariff Tensions: Apple, iPhones, and the American Manufacturing Dream

President Donald Trump's ambitious drive to bring Apple's iPhone manufacturing back to American soil encounters multiple legal and economic obstacles, experts assessed on Friday. Among these challenges is the necessity of technology yet to be achieved, such as precise automated processes to replace detailed manual work.

Trump announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on smartphones not produced in America, targeting Apple and other competitors like Samsung, effective by June's end. His aim is to bolster the domestic job market by reshoring manufacturing roles, primarily reliant on advanced trade skills.

The initiative leans on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify these tariffs. Yet, critics argue the act's authority is ambiguous in authorizing company-specific tariffs, questioning the effectiveness of such an approach in both legal arenas and practical industry realities.

