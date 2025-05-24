Vietnam Blocks Telegram Amid Crime Crackdown

In a bold move against online crime, Vietnam's technology ministry has instructed telecommunication providers to block the popular messaging app Telegram. The directive follows allegations that the app is being misused for illegal activities, including fraud, drug trafficking, and possible terrorism.

A document, dated May 21, accuses 68% of Telegram's channels and groups in Vietnam of breaking laws. Telegram has expressed surprise at these measures, asserting they respond to legal requests from Vietnam. The decision comes amid the app's ongoing challenges with cooperating with government data-sharing demands.

Vietnam has a track record of stringent media control, pressing companies like Facebook and TikTok for content monitoring. Telegram, with nearly 1 billion users globally, faces scrutiny over security concerns internationally. This development happens just as French President Emmanuel Macron prepares for a visit to Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)