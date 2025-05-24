Left Menu

Vietnam Blocks Telegram Amid Crime Crackdown

Vietnam's technology ministry has directed telecom companies to block Telegram, alleging misuse for criminal activities. This follows police reports of legal violations on numerous Telegram channels. Despite Telegram's cooperation claims, the government cites the app's non-compliance with national regulations, emphasizing its history of security controversies.

In a bold move against online crime, Vietnam's technology ministry has instructed telecommunication providers to block the popular messaging app Telegram. The directive follows allegations that the app is being misused for illegal activities, including fraud, drug trafficking, and possible terrorism.

A document, dated May 21, accuses 68% of Telegram's channels and groups in Vietnam of breaking laws. Telegram has expressed surprise at these measures, asserting they respond to legal requests from Vietnam. The decision comes amid the app's ongoing challenges with cooperating with government data-sharing demands.

Vietnam has a track record of stringent media control, pressing companies like Facebook and TikTok for content monitoring. Telegram, with nearly 1 billion users globally, faces scrutiny over security concerns internationally. This development happens just as French President Emmanuel Macron prepares for a visit to Vietnam.

