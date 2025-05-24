Global Outage Strikes Musk's X (Formerly Twitter)

Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, encountered a significant outage, leaving users worldwide unable to access the site. The glitch was reported in countries including India, the United States, and Canada, as documented by website performance tracker Downdetector.com.

In India, the outage saw more than 2,000 users experiencing difficulties, with complaints peaking at 06:18 PM when 2,151 users reported issues. Across the US, more than 25,699 users faced problems on Saturday evening, with 68% unable to log in, 24% experiencing app problems, and 8% dealing with website issues.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the tool recorded issues from over 2,230 users. Of these, 45% reported trouble logging in, 39% encountered app difficulties, and 16% faced website problems. This incident follows a previous outage in March, marking a repeated challenge for the Musk-owned platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)