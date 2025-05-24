Left Menu

Global Outage Strikes Musk's X (Formerly Twitter)

X, formerly Twitter, faced a global outage affecting users across India, the US, and Canada. Thousands were unable to access the platform due to site issues. The incident mirrored a similar disruption in March, as reported by Downdetector.com, which tracks website performance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:52 IST
Global Outage Strikes Musk's X (Formerly Twitter)
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, encountered a significant outage, leaving users worldwide unable to access the site. The glitch was reported in countries including India, the United States, and Canada, as documented by website performance tracker Downdetector.com.

In India, the outage saw more than 2,000 users experiencing difficulties, with complaints peaking at 06:18 PM when 2,151 users reported issues. Across the US, more than 25,699 users faced problems on Saturday evening, with 68% unable to log in, 24% experiencing app problems, and 8% dealing with website issues.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the tool recorded issues from over 2,230 users. Of these, 45% reported trouble logging in, 39% encountered app difficulties, and 16% faced website problems. This incident follows a previous outage in March, marking a repeated challenge for the Musk-owned platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025