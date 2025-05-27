Left Menu

EU Targets Adult Content Platforms for Child Protection Violations

EU regulators are investigating major adult content platforms like Pornhub and XNXX for not complying with child protection rules per the Digital Services Act. Fines could reach 6% of global revenue. The platforms failed to utilize necessary age verification tools to prevent minor access to adult content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:07 IST
EU Targets Adult Content Platforms for Child Protection Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has launched an investigation into leading adult content platforms, including Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, and XVideos, for allegedly failing to adhere to child protection guidelines mandated by the Digital Services Act. This move could result in significant fines that may reach up to 6% of their global annual revenue.

The European Commission disclosed that these platforms had not complied with regulations requiring comprehensive risk assessment and mitigation strategies to safeguard children from exposure to adult content. One crucial requirement under the Act is the implementation of effective age verification tools to prevent minors from accessing such materials.

Though platforms like Pornhub, operated by Aylo Freesites Ltd, assert compliance with RTA standards, the EU's tech chief, Henna Virkkunen, emphasizes the need for secure online environments for children. The EU plans coordinated actions against smaller adult content platforms to further protect child safety online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025