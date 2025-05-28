SpaceX Starship Launches in Quest for Greater Heights

SpaceX launched its massive Starship rocket Tuesday evening in another ambitious test flight, building on lessons from previous attempts.

The 123-meter rocket took off from Starbase in Texas, aiming for a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. However, the mission faced setbacks as satellite-like payloads could not deploy successfully due to a malfunctioning door.

This latest endeavor marks a crucial step for SpaceX. CEO Elon Musk's vision sees Starship as central to moon and Mars missions, with NASA hoping for significant advances as they plan to land astronauts on the moon by 2027.