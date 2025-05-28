Left Menu

SpaceX Starship Launches in Quest for Greater Heights

SpaceX's Starship launched on another test flight despite previous failures. The spacecraft aimed for a splashdown in the Indian Ocean after attempting to release objects mimicking satellites. However, the release was unsuccessful due to a malfunction. SpaceX aims to improve for future missions, crucial for NASA's lunar plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Texas | Updated: 28-05-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 06:01 IST
SpaceX Starship Launches in Quest for Greater Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX launched its massive Starship rocket Tuesday evening in another ambitious test flight, building on lessons from previous attempts.

The 123-meter rocket took off from Starbase in Texas, aiming for a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. However, the mission faced setbacks as satellite-like payloads could not deploy successfully due to a malfunctioning door.

This latest endeavor marks a crucial step for SpaceX. CEO Elon Musk's vision sees Starship as central to moon and Mars missions, with NASA hoping for significant advances as they plan to land astronauts on the moon by 2027.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025