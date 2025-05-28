Starship's Tumultuous Test Flight: Mission Stumbles as Rocket Breaks Apart

SpaceX's ambitious Starship mission faced a setback as the rocket broke apart mid-air during its ninth demo launch. The spacecraft, intended for future moon and Mars missions, could not achieve its primary objectives, spiraling out of control instead.

Launched from the Starbase site in Texas, the Starship's flight was marred by mechanical failures, notably a door malfunction that thwarted the release of mock satellites. Even with a recycled booster in use for the first time, the rocket struggled, losing contact and eventually crashing into the Gulf of Mexico.

Communications were lost as the spacecraft tumbled toward the Indian Ocean, disrupting aviation schedules despite no reported injuries. Looking forward, SpaceX aims to learn from this mission, with crucial tests on the heat shield and recovery systems planned to ensure future successes in its NASA-partnered endeavors.