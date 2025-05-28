Left Menu

India Emerges as Global Data Centre Hub with $25 Billion Investment Surge

India's data centre industry is set to attract USD 20-25 billion in investments over six years, with capacity expected to reach 4,500 MW by 2030. The expansion is driven by digitalisation, data localisation, and government support, establishing India as a key player in the global data centre market.

India's data centre industry is witnessing a remarkable investment influx, with nearly USD 15 billion pouring in since 2020 and an anticipated USD 20-25 billion expected over the next six years, as outlined by Colliers.

According to Colliers India's latest report, the nation's data centre capacity currently stands at 1,263 MW across seven major cities, projected to exceed 4,500 MW by 2030. The data centre real estate footprint, presently at 15.9 million square feet, is poised to surge to approximately 55 million square feet within the same timeframe.

Jatin Shah, Chief Operating Officer of Colliers India, attributed India's growth in the data centre sector to factors such as strategic land availability, reliable power supply, and a skilled workforce. As digitalisation accelerates and cloud technologies advance, India's position as a global data centre hotspot continues to strengthen.

