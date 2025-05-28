Battery Aadhaar: Transforming India's Battery Ecosystem
The Battery Aadhaar Initiative launched by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh aims to revolutionize India's battery lifecycle management. The initiative introduces a unique digital identity for each battery pack, enhancing traceability and recycling, while supporting India's clean energy transition and positioning the nation as a leader in climate action.
In a significant move towards enhancing the battery ecosystem, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Battery Aadhaar Initiative on Wednesday. This initiative, unveiled at the Battery Summit, promises to be a 'game changer' in enabling traceability, efficiency, and scalability within India's battery landscape.
The Battery Aadhaar system will assign a unique digital identity to every battery pack, allowing for the tracking of its manufacturing origin, chemistry, safety certifications, and lifecycle performance. This tracking capability aims to monitor critical parameters, facilitate predictive maintenance, and enhance recycling efficiency.
This initiative supports India's clean energy transition, integrating with Battery Management Systems, AI diagnostics, and national EV databases. It aligns with India's global leadership in climate commitments, backed by programs like the Net Zero 2070 and the International Solar Alliance, emphasizing the nation's dedication to sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
