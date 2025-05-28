British Courts Target Controversial Influencers

In a significant move, British prosecutors have authorized 21 charges against internet figures Andrew and Tristan Tate, including severe allegations such as rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking. The announcement was made by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Wednesday.

The decision to charge the Tate brothers follows scrutiny and investigations surrounding their actions. The CPS confirmed that these charges were sanctioned ahead of an anticipated extradition warrant in 2024, aiming to repatriate the brothers from Romania for legal proceedings.

The allegations have sparked widespread media attention due to the controversial stature of the Tates, known for their provocative online presence. Legal experts suggest this move underscores Britain's resolve to address serious crimes, irrespective of the accused's public profile.