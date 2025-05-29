States Sue Over Trump Administration's Funding Cuts to STEM Research

A coalition of U.S. states has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the Trump administration from enacting massive cuts to federal funding earmarked for scientific research and diversity initiatives in STEM fields.

The legal challenge was spearheaded by attorneys general from 16 states, including New York and California, who argue the administration lacks the authority to restrict research funding and dismantle diversity initiatives established by Congress.

The states contend that the proposed cuts could undermine the nation's leading position in STEM research. They emphasize that the National Science Foundation's budget reduction and program eliminations violate federal law and threaten essential research projects across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)