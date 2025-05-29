Left Menu

Robotic Boats Revolutionize Rescue Operations in Palghar

The District Disaster Management Authority in Palghar, Maharashtra has introduced 10 state-of-the-art robotic boats to assist with water rescues, providing a technological boost to safety efforts. These boats, valued at Rs 1.66 crore, aim to enhance lifesaving measures without putting additional human lives at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:36 IST
Robotic Boats Revolutionize Rescue Operations in Palghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The District Disaster Management Authority has equipped police and civic bodies in Palghar, Maharashtra with 10 advanced robotic boats to enhance rescue operations. Highlighting the role of technology in saving lives, the move underscores a commitment to public safety, officials announced on Thursday.

Valued at Rs 1.66 crore, these innovative boats are hailed as a lifesaving boon. District disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam noted that unlike traditional rescue efforts requiring another person to enter the water, these robotic boats provide a safer alternative.

A training program, including a high tide demonstration at Kelve beach, successfully prepared teams for deployment. Boats have been distributed to six marine police stations, three municipal councils, and one nagar panchayat to bolster rescue capabilities across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025