Robotic Boats Revolutionize Rescue Operations in Palghar

The District Disaster Management Authority has equipped police and civic bodies in Palghar, Maharashtra with 10 advanced robotic boats to enhance rescue operations. Highlighting the role of technology in saving lives, the move underscores a commitment to public safety, officials announced on Thursday.

Valued at Rs 1.66 crore, these innovative boats are hailed as a lifesaving boon. District disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam noted that unlike traditional rescue efforts requiring another person to enter the water, these robotic boats provide a safer alternative.

A training program, including a high tide demonstration at Kelve beach, successfully prepared teams for deployment. Boats have been distributed to six marine police stations, three municipal councils, and one nagar panchayat to bolster rescue capabilities across the district.

