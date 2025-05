Kinetic Watts and Volts Unveils Cutting-edge EV Plant in Maharashtra

Kinetic Watts and Volts, the electric mobility division of Kinetic Group, has launched an innovative manufacturing facility in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra. This move is a significant milestone in the company's expansion plans.

The 87,000 square-foot plant is equipped with future-ready technologies including advanced automation and precision assembly lines, ensuring high-quality, scalable production capabilities.

The facility's sophisticated digitalized operations and robotics-driven processes promise to enhance efficiency and adaptability. This development underscores Kinetic's commitment to sustainability and establishing India as a global leader in electric vehicle manufacturing.

