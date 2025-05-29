Nvidia Navigates AI Chip Sales Amidst US-China Trade Conflict
Nvidia posted significant sales growth despite facing challenges due to US-China trade tensions. The company cited ongoing risks from restrictions on AI technology built in China and export limits imposed by the US. Nvidia's CEO stressed the importance of supporting global collaboration on AI development and highlighted new opportunities in the Middle East.
Nvidia has announced remarkable sales growth of 69% this quarter; however, the AI chip manufacturer also warned of potential risks stemming from the ongoing technology dispute between the U.S. and China. New restrictions on Chinese open-source AI models like DeepSeek and Qwen could potentially impact Nvidia's operations, as could American regulations prohibiting Chinese connected vehicle technology, which has previously bolstered Nvidia's revenue.
CEO Jensen Huang commended the withdrawal of an export rule proposed by President Biden, emphasizing the lack of a subsequent regulation to replace it. Conversely, Huang criticized restrictions imposed by the Trump administration that prevented sales of Nvidia's H20 chip in China, leading to a financial loss of $2.5 billion last fiscal quarter, with further losses expected.
Nvidia anticipates second-quarter sales of approximately $45 billion, reflecting a 50% growth rate. Despite the constraints from the US-China dynamics, Huang underscored the importance of the U.S. retaining leadership in the AI industry by supporting global collaboration, while acknowledging potential new ventures in the Middle East as beneficial for America's economy and job market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Whirlpool Unveils Lapis Grandé: A Luxurious Fusion of Nature and Technology
India's Leap into 6G Technology: A Revolutionary Path Ahead
Indigenous Technology Drives India Forward: CM Yadav’s Vision
Osmania University Partners with ISRO and NRSC for Space Technology Advancement
Celebrating a Golden Legacy: Innovation and Independence at CSIR-NIIST's National Technology Day