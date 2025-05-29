Left Menu

Turkish Firm TIS Targets India's Seismic Resilience Market

After the April 2024 earthquakes in Myanmar, Turkish engineering firm TIS plans to enter the Indian market, bringing advanced seismic isolation systems. Known for enhancing infrastructure resilience, TIS seeks local partnerships to address India’s seismic risks, leveraging its global experience in earthquake protection technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that struck Myanmar in April 2024, the Turkish firm TIS announced its strategic interest in entering the Indian market. The company, renowned globally for its advanced seismic isolation systems, aims to bolster infrastructure resilience in the region.

Ugurcan Ozcamur, TIS General Manager, expressed that the seismic similarities between India and Turkiye make it an opportune time to expand their operations. "Our goal is not just to supply equipment but to collaborate with local partners to foster lasting resilience in India's infrastructure landscape," he emphasized.

TIS, established in 2012, gained recognition after its technology kept major hospitals operational during Turkiye's 2023 earthquakes. With projects across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, the firm's tailored engineering solutions are set to address India's urgent seismic protection needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

