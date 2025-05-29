Turkish Firm TIS Targets India's Seismic Resilience Market

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that struck Myanmar in April 2024, the Turkish firm TIS announced its strategic interest in entering the Indian market. The company, renowned globally for its advanced seismic isolation systems, aims to bolster infrastructure resilience in the region.

Ugurcan Ozcamur, TIS General Manager, expressed that the seismic similarities between India and Turkiye make it an opportune time to expand their operations. "Our goal is not just to supply equipment but to collaborate with local partners to foster lasting resilience in India's infrastructure landscape," he emphasized.

TIS, established in 2012, gained recognition after its technology kept major hospitals operational during Turkiye's 2023 earthquakes. With projects across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, the firm's tailored engineering solutions are set to address India's urgent seismic protection needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)