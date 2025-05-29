Wipro Launches Cutting-Edge Innovation Lab in Bengaluru

Wipro has announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art innovation lab at its Bengaluru campus. Designed to foster collaboration between clients and technology experts, the new facility will enable rapid prototyping of groundbreaking solutions.

The 60,000-square-foot lab at Wipro's Kodathi campus boasts cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing. The initiative seeks to tackle significant client challenges across various industries, according to a company statement.

Wipro's CEO and MD, Srini Pallia, highlighted the lab's role in the Wipro Innovation Network, emphasizing its potential to accelerate co-innovation through global collaborations. Additionally, the network will concentrate on five emerging technology areas: Agentic AI, robotics with embodied AI, quantum computing, digital ledgers, and cybersecurity that resists quantum threats.

