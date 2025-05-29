Wipro Launches Cutting-Edge Innovation Lab in Bengaluru
Wipro has unveiled a new innovation lab in Bengaluru, spanning 60,000 square feet. This facility will enable clients to collaborate with experts and explore advanced technologies like AI and Quantum Computing. The initiative aims to address industry challenges and drive competitive advantage for clients.
Wipro has announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art innovation lab at its Bengaluru campus. Designed to foster collaboration between clients and technology experts, the new facility will enable rapid prototyping of groundbreaking solutions.
The 60,000-square-foot lab at Wipro's Kodathi campus boasts cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing. The initiative seeks to tackle significant client challenges across various industries, according to a company statement.
Wipro's CEO and MD, Srini Pallia, highlighted the lab's role in the Wipro Innovation Network, emphasizing its potential to accelerate co-innovation through global collaborations. Additionally, the network will concentrate on five emerging technology areas: Agentic AI, robotics with embodied AI, quantum computing, digital ledgers, and cybersecurity that resists quantum threats.
