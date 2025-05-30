Left Menu

Chinese Stocks Stumble Amid Tech and Auto Woes

Chinese stocks declined on Friday as Apple suppliers faced setbacks due to reinstated U.S. tariffs, contributing to a broader market downturn. Auto stocks also fell amid ongoing price war fears. Major indices recorded weekly losses, with sentiment dropping amidst low turnover and lack of fresh stimulus measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:48 IST
Chinese Stocks Stumble Amid Tech and Auto Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Chinese stocks experienced a downturn, primarily affected by weakened Apple suppliers after the reinstatement of U.S. tariffs. This contributed to a broader market decline, exacerbated by ongoing concerns over a price war among automakers.

The Chinese blue-chip CSI300 index fell by 0.3% at midday, marking the second consecutive week of losses. The Shanghai Composite index similarly decreased by 0.3%, to 3,353.07 points. Hong Kong's market saw even steeper declines, with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index plummeting by 1.7% and the benchmark Hang Seng Index falling 1.5%, poised to end a six-week winning streak.

In contrast, the CSI Banks Index showed resilience, advancing by 1% on news that People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng would announce significant financial policies at the upcoming Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai. However, the broader regional market mirrored China's struggles, as MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index dropped 0.5%, and Japan's Nikkei index fell 1.3%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025