High-Tech Security: Anti-Drone System Safeguards Taj Mahal

An anti-drone system has been implemented at the Taj Mahal to bolster security. The system can disable drones within an 8-km radius using radio frequency and GPS jammers, though its monitoring is focused on a 500-metre perimeter. Uttar Pradesh Police utilize these systems for key events and locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 31-05-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 08:40 IST
High-Tech Security: Anti-Drone System Safeguards Taj Mahal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance the security around the iconic Taj Mahal, authorities have deployed an advanced anti-drone system. This new measure is aimed at bolstering the monument's security by preventing unauthorized drone activities in the vicinity, police officials announced on Friday.

The system, installed within the Taj premises, has the capacity to disable any drone entering the restricted airspace. Notably, it can manage drone activities within an 8-km range, although its operations are currently concentrated on a 500-metre radius around the monument, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, among the pioneering forces in India to use this technology for safeguarding VIPs and vital sites, have effectively employed similar systems during significant events like the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

