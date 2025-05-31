Left Menu

China Criticizes Macron's Taiwan Comparison as 'Double Standard'

China criticized Emmanuel Macron's speech linking Ukraine's defense to Taiwan's protection, describing it as a 'double standard'. Macron, at the Shangri-La Dialogue, suggested that if Russia succeeded in Ukraine, China might be emboldened to invade Taiwan. China insists Taiwan is an internal matter, dismissing comparisons as unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has condemned remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, labelling his comparison of Ukraine and Taiwan protection as a 'double standard'.

In a Facebook post, China's embassy in Singapore asserted that Taiwan's situation is an internal affair, distinct from Ukraine's challenges. It dismissed Macron's comments, reiterating Beijing's sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

Macron's speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue raised concerns about a Chinese invasion of Taiwan if Russia's actions in Ukraine go unchecked, a sentiment shared by regional diplomats amidst growing military pressure from Beijing.

