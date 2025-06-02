Sonny's Enterprises Boosts Innovation with New Global Capability Center in Pune
Sonny's Enterprises announces the opening of a new Global Capability Center in Pune, India. This strategic hub focuses on technological innovation, aiming to enhance the proprietary Quivio ecosystem for car wash operators. The center highlights Sonny's commitment to advancing its global growth strategy and supports the company's mission of continuous improvement.
Sonny's Enterprises, a leader in the manufacture of conveyorized car wash equipment, has opened a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, India, marking a major technology investment.
The center will bolster the development of Sonny's Quivio ecosystem, an advanced technology suite for car wash operators, and aims to expand its workforce to 100 employees by year's end.
This strategic move is part of Sonny's broader effort to drive innovation and scale its operations, with senior executives emphasizing the importance of the talent and tech infrastructure in India.
