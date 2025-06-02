Left Menu

Sonny's Enterprises Boosts Innovation with New Global Capability Center in Pune

Sonny's Enterprises announces the opening of a new Global Capability Center in Pune, India. This strategic hub focuses on technological innovation, aiming to enhance the proprietary Quivio ecosystem for car wash operators. The center highlights Sonny's commitment to advancing its global growth strategy and supports the company's mission of continuous improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:57 IST
Sonny's Enterprises Boosts Innovation with New Global Capability Center in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sonny's Enterprises, a leader in the manufacture of conveyorized car wash equipment, has opened a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, India, marking a major technology investment.

The center will bolster the development of Sonny's Quivio ecosystem, an advanced technology suite for car wash operators, and aims to expand its workforce to 100 employees by year's end.

This strategic move is part of Sonny's broader effort to drive innovation and scale its operations, with senior executives emphasizing the importance of the talent and tech infrastructure in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025