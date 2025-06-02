Sonny's Enterprises Boosts Innovation with New Global Capability Center in Pune

Sonny's Enterprises, a leader in the manufacture of conveyorized car wash equipment, has opened a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, India, marking a major technology investment.

The center will bolster the development of Sonny's Quivio ecosystem, an advanced technology suite for car wash operators, and aims to expand its workforce to 100 employees by year's end.

This strategic move is part of Sonny's broader effort to drive innovation and scale its operations, with senior executives emphasizing the importance of the talent and tech infrastructure in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)